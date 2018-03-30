Mark Hamill to girl who was teased for wearing Star Wars: 'The force is strong with females'

A 7-year-old girl was brought to tears over her fear of wearing a Star Wars T-shirt to school.

N.J. Simmonds said on Twitter that her daughter was afraid her classmates would laugh at her for liking “boy stuff’.”

The tweet has since gone viral with words of encouragement and advice being sent to the young girl from Star Wars fans worldwide, including Luke Skywalker himself.

What happened?

The author and mother of the girl asked her Twitter followers to show “how awesome girl Star Wars are” on Tuesday, March 6, after finding her daughter in bed upset.

“(It) goes to show how ingrained stereotypes still are,” Simmonds added in another tweet.

The response was overwhelming.

“I expected maybe five or 10 replies. What I didn’t expect was a massive outpouring of love, support and a hell of a lot of attention,” Simmonds told the Romper.

The initial tweet got over 40,000 retweets and nearly 95,000 likes from women and men from all walks of life, including “NASA scientists, screenwriters, fandom queens and Luke Skywalker himself,” she said.

Mark Hamill, who brought the character to life in the Star Wars film series, told the little girl, who lives overseas, that the force is always with her.