Viral mom blogger shares messy room photo and we're here for it. That's real parenthood

For moms who’ve had a small baby in the house while caring for other children, the photo of laundry strewn about and couch cushions upended isn’t unusual.

Welcome to parenthood.

Stay-at-home mom Esther Anderson shared on Facebook and Instagram a picture taken with her phone by her young daughter, Ella. Parents everywhere can relate.

Anderson has become a viral sensation in just three short years because of her blog, Story of This Life, and her videos, which embrace parenting imperfection.

Anderson lives in New York with her husband, Thad, and their daughters, Ella, Tessa, and baby Aubrie.

Anderson’s vulnerability no doubt has caused this post to rack up 8.3 thousand likes and more than 900 shares in a single day.

‘Story of this Life’ is an honest look at parenting

In her brief, honest post Anderson reminds us moms that’s it not the moments of household messes that our children will remember.

Ella may have captured the scattered laundry with her mother’s phone, but it’s plain to see from her mother’s post that the only thing she saw was her mother’s magnificence:

The baby was fussy, the girls were fighting, and I had been trying to get the laundry done all morning and was getting nowhere – so I gave my phone to the girls to play on and Ellia snapped this picture, looked at me and said matter of factly, “you’re a good mommy.” I literally let out a laugh thinking about the chaos of the morning and my frustrated mom mood, how I had just finished yelling at them and was about to give up and just let them fight. I found this picture later on my phone and was reminded that the memories our kids are going to have one day are not going to be of how messy the house is and how little laundry actually made it back into drawers but of the moments we spend with them. 💜

Meet the mom behind ‘Story of this Life’

