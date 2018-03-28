USA Today

Starbucks happy hour: 50 percent off drinks on Thursday (with a small catch)

Starbucks is bringing happy hour back with 50 percent off all espresso drinks on Thursday, March 29 for its rewards members.

Your Money

Starbucks is having a super sale on espresso drink on Thursday, March 29.

From 3 p.m. to close, any of its espresso drinks — hot or cold — are 50 percent off.

The catch?

You have to be a Starbucks Rewards member. Become a member at starbucks.com/HappyHour.

Starbucks says members can expect to be notified on their mobile app or email about more happy hour days throughout the year.

In addition to happy hour perks, members get:

  • A free birthday treat, that includes almost anything off the menu.
  • Free drink refills.
  • Balance protection if your card is lost of stolen.
  • Free food and drink

