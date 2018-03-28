Legoland Competition: Submit your castle-inspired creations

When my son was young and still cute, he had hands that could transform interlocking plastic blocks into something truly time-consuming.

He built Lego walls. Lego towers. Lego blockchains, before anyone had heard of blockchains (in this case, it was one Lego block snapped to another of equal size, repeated until the blockchain stretched across the living room).

With a tireless but limited imagination, he crafted one amorphous Lego growth after another. It was his “You Might Want to Wear Shoes Inside” period, based on his inability to properly pick up when he was done.

About the Legoland competition

Now that my son is approaching 23, he’s luckily far too old for Legoland California’s Royal Model Competition in which creative builders ages 5-12 can submit their own castle-inspired Lego creations.

The winner will have his or her model installed in the new Legoland Castle Hotel opening April 27.

The key phrase is “castle-inspired.” That means kings, queens, knights, wizards and dragons. And, based on any renaissance festival ever held, large turkey drumsticks.

Entrants may submit photos, drawings or computer renderings of their models via the contest’s Facebook page.

The winner also will receive a one-night stay at the Castle Hotel, four two-day park admissions and a one-hour session with a Lego Master Builder.

Deadline to enter is 8:59 p.m. (Arizona time) May 13.

Should Legoland ever hold an all-ages contest for large, unrecognizable conglomeration of bricks signifying a time-suck of enormous proportion, I may lure my son out of block-building retirement.

Legoland Castle Hotel will look like this:

