Mom makes 'entitled' son shop at Goodwill after he made fun of other kids' clothes

She’d had it.

Her 13-year-old son made one too many comments loaded with snark about other kids’ clothes being from Walmart or Goodwill. Guess who got his own clothes shopping trip to Goodwill?

Georgia mom Cierra Brittany Forney posted on Facebook (with her son’s permission) that her son had been acting “entitled.”

Her teenage son had made “snarky” comments about being too good to shop at Walmart and put down classmates who shop at Goodwill. Forney said:

“I don’t tolerate that.”

Forney took her son to Goodwill and with his own $20 she gave him instructions to buy clothes that he will then wear an entire week to school.

He isn’t happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his Mom made him shop at Goodwill. I want to teach my kids that money isn’t everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there. Side note, I love the Goodwill!!

In the two days since Forney posted about the Goodwill trip, it has been shared close to 225,000 times, garnered 136,000 comments and received almost 600,000 reactions.

‘To help my son become a better man’

The post received waaaay more attention than Forney expected. Some people hailed her as a hero, some people shamed her, believing she was putting down Goodwill and somehow created this attitude in her son.

So she wrote a second Facebook post.

The mom explained that she loves Goodwill and bought her first amazing pair of .50-cent sunglasses there.

But Forney said her son has come to expect name-brand clothes from her and her husband. Even so, she said:

My son and I have an amazing relationship. He tells me everything and trusts me whole-heartedly. I DO NOT care what anyone has to say about my post because I SOLEY did this to help my son become a better man.

