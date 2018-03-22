National Puppy Day 2018 deals and coupons to know about

Friday, March 23 is National Puppy Day — a day dedicated to celebrating what happiness looks like.

Officially, the day is dedicated to informing the public about the horrors of puppy mills and encouraging adoption.

The day also comes with deals for puppy and dog owners at national pet chains like Petco and places like Starbucks and Target. Some are in-store deals and some are online.

Places with deals for National Puppy Day

Bark + Boarding

The boarding, pet-daycare and grooming service is hosting a Puppy Day Party on Friday, March 23. Get $20 all-day daycare in addition to special treat giveaways for humans and pups.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Dogs get a free Doggie Sundae, which is a small scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with a dog biscuit when they come in with a human paying customer. (They can enjoy this year-round, not just on National Puppy Day.)

Only Natural Pet

This supplier of all-natural pet toys, treats and food is offering 14 percent off select items. New customers get 15 percent off sitewide.

Petco

Petco features the PupBox, where puppies receive treats, chews and toys designed for their specific age as they grow. The boxes also include training and care tips. Offers.com has a code for $10 off the first box, when you sign up for a multi-month subscription.

Pet Winery

Pet Winery sells Bark Brew, a Dog-Tinis and a dog beer, non-alcoholic of course. Get a 25 percent off coupon, courtesy of offers.com.

Sprinkles

While you’re picking up some treats for yourself, get your dog a Pupcake. This miniature, sugar-free vanilla cake has yogurt-topped icing and is available year-round at the bakeries for $2.50.

Starbucks

Order your dog’s new favorite drink — the Puppaccino. The drink is an espresso cup filled with whipped cream. Sometimes it’s free. But that’s up to the individual stores. Details: Starbucks.com.

Target

Target sells everything for pets, including food, crates, leashes, collars, pet beds, outfits and chew toys. Order what you need and get free shipping on orders of more than $35 with this coupon. Details: Target.com.

TrainPetDog.com

As the first official day of spring has passed, allergy season is upon us. Is your dog’s pet hair about to be out of control? It may be time to bone up on pet grooming 101. Offers.com can hook you up with a free online dog grooming seminar at TrainPetDog.com.

