We're drooling: Sneak peek of new food coming to Disneyland's Pixar Fest

The Disney Parks Blog just released a post revealing some of the tasty treats and cool things you can buy at Disneyland Park Resort’s Pixar Fest.

And Oh. My. Gosh.

If you weren’t planning on going, you may want to rethink that.

The festival is April 13 through September 3 at Disneyland and guests of the magical kingdom can expect to see a new evening show “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” along with the familiar “Paint the Night” parade and Pixar Play Parade.

So now on to the important stuff. The food.

Below is a list of food items from Disney Parks Blog inspired by some of your favorite Pixar films and characters and where to find them:

“Up”

The Carnation Café at Disneyland park

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Pork Chop TV Dinner

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland park

“Up” Merit Badge Éclair

Capuccino Cart at Disneyland park

Nutella Pastry with Chocolate Fredrickson House & Balloons

“Toy Story”

The Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland park

Root Beer Float Served in a Souvenir Woody’s Boot

The Stage Door Café at Disneyland park

Berry Funnel Cake (House-made funnel cake topped with blueberries, strawberries, chocolate cookie crumbles, crème anglaise, white chocolate, and gold-dusted whipped cream)

The Hungry Bear Restaurant at Disneyland park

Strawberry Funnel Cake (Strawberry-cherry topping, strawberry butter and streusel, with spiced syrup drizzle)

Tomorrowland, Disneyland park

Strawberry Churro

“Coco”

Frontierland, Disneyland park

Cocoa Churro (Chocolate and vanilla bean dust and salted cinnamon sugar served with a spiced Mexican chocolate dipping sauce)

“Monsters, Inc.”

Pacific Wharf Café, Disney California Adventure park

Mike Wazowski Bread

At all Disneyland Resort popcorn carts

Sulley Premium Popcorn Bucket

Disney California Adventure park quick-service restaurants

Mike Wazowski Sipper

Be sure to check out the blog for updates about the festival and to also see limited-time merchandise you can buy.

