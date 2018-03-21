The truth is out: Most would rather sleep in their own bed than with their partner

Almost everyone wants to sleep with someone, if “sleep with” is a euphemism for sex.

But to actually sleep with someone? As in turning off the lights and sharing limited horizontal space for up to eight hours at a time?

Survey says…

Not nearly as desirable, one-third of couples admitted in a recent survey.

Mattress Clarity, a website devoted to mattress reviews (how do I sign up for that gig), surveyed 3,000 people nationally and asked, would you sleep in a different bed as your partner if you knew they were OK with that?

Admit it, you’d rather have your own bed

Thirty-one percent said absolutely (that figure was 32.4 percent in Arizona, which probably doubles in summer when even pets aren’t welcome in bed thanks to swelter weather).

Sleeping solo was embraced equally by genders, with 31 percent of men and 30.8 percent of women saying they were cool with it.

Yet splitting up for slumber is still seen as taboo by most people.

Only 41 percent of respondents said they would tell their friends of their “sleep divorce” (a term coined by those reporting the survey arrangements, as if nightly fights over custody of the blanket were preferable).

Sleeping apart is nothing new. Separate beds were common for couples in TV shows of the 1950s and ‘60s. They seemed as happy as the censors who were responsible for creating family-friendly, toilet-free worlds free.

Benefits of sleeping solo

Sleeping apart is great for those awakened early and often by their bladders, but there are benefits for everyone. Go ahead and snore. Toss and turn.

Stretch out and take every bit of cushioned real estate.

You can even do the thing that shall not be mentioned in polite company without worrying about an ill-timed fluff of the sheets.

Nor should anyone be forced to hit the sack at the same time as the partner. If you want to stay up late bingeing “’How’d That Get There?’ The ER’s Oddest X-rays,” it’s your right as a mobile-device-addicted stooge.

Sleeping solo can be very freeing. Unless it’s on the couch after suggesting to your partner you’d like to sleep apart.

