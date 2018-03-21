Taste test: What are the Mystery Peeps flavors of 2018?

We assembled the most experienced candy tasters in all the land to guess the Peeps’ Mystery flavors of 2018.

Their credentials? They’re kids.

An Easter tradition

Peeps mystery flavors in #1, #2, and #3 boxes were introduced four years ago and are sold exclusively for $1.24 each at Walmart. Previous years’ flavors have included maple syrup, grape slush, buttered popcorn, sour green apple and chocolate milk

The gooey, gritty, chick-shaped confections are fast becoming a pre-Easter tradition, where people try to guess the flavors, which are revealed just before Easter.

Our 14 kid taste-testers, ages 6-13, may have been willing and eager, but perhaps not all had the most sophisticated palette.

Is it root beer?

The most-guessed flavor was root beer. For ALL three flavors of mystery Peeps boxes!

Our very unscientific test of six groups of kids in pairs of twos or groups of threes did yield somewhat of a consensus on the mystery flavors.

Sort of.

When we went all CNN Chris Cuomo tough interview on them. Then squinted at our notes, got a calculator out and went into a fever trance.

They were all darn cute though, and they were not shy about telling you whether the Peeps were worth the trip to Walmart.

Peyton Whitworth, 10, didn’t hold back on mystery flavor number two: “I did not like it. It think it tastes horrible.”

What are the 2018 Mystery Peeps flavors?

The best flavor guesses, with some assist from adults who helped themselves to some leftover Peeps are as follows:

Mystery flavor #1: Root beer.

Mystery flavor # 2: Yucky. Seriously, it was, according to our tasters. The flavor was slightly effervescent with hints of citrus. In the end, no clue. Maybe lemon?

Mystery flavor # 3: Blue raspberry.

