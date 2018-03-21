Best Netflix movies for kids and families to watch in April

Spring has sprung and for Netflix that appears to mean the month of April bursting with fresh titles for kids and families.

We had some OK Netflix family streaming in March with the original Ghostbusters I and II. But the number of titles and variety of movies have grown considerably for families in April. (Last month there were three “Benji” movies. Three!)

The hottest movie titles skew for older kids this month, with some PG-13 titles and rated R titles. But what great titles, including movies from “The Terminator” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises and “The Lost Boys.”

For the younger kids, there’s “Despicable Me 3,” which debuts on Thursday, April 5.

April 1

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

It’s up to the large but lovable Beethoven to locate Santa’s sleigh, which crash landed in a small town thanks to a runaway elf and get his magical bag back from crooks. PG.

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Alec Baldwin and Tobey Maguire lend their voices to this high-tech espionage war between cats and dogs in which cats try to destroy a vaccine that would make all dog allergies disappear for humans. PG.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Captain Jack Sparrow must find the heart of Davy Jones before either his enemies lest his soul be enslaved to Jones’ service forever. PG-13.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Jenna Elfman, Brendan Fraser and Steve Martin star in this live action/animation blend in which The Looney Tunes gang search for a missing man’s father, the Blue Monkey Diamond — which may or may not be real — amid a jealous Daffy Duck who’s sick of playing second fiddle to the studio star Bugs Bunny. PG.

Nancy Drew (2007)

Emma Roberts plays teen detective Nancy Drew in this caper where she accompanies her father on a business trip to L.A. There, she happens upon some clues that lead to a murder of a movie star. PG.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

In this second sequel to this franchise, a cybernetic warrior from the future is still trying to protect Connor, who is now 25 and living on the streets with his future wife from nuclear annihilation. On his heels is a new female Terminator, more lethal than any of her predecessors. R.

The Family Man (2000)

Nicholas Cage plays a successful Wall Street investment broker who has a fast car and a rotation of beautiful women in his life. Then he wakes up to find that his sports car is now a mini-van and his college girlfriend, played by Téa Leoni, has become his wife.

He also has two kids and sells used tires. But down the road, he must choose between his high-powered career and the woman and children he’s come to love. PG-13.

The Flintstones (1994)

Fred Flintstone’s generous heart causes him to loan best bud Barney some money so that he and wife Betty can finally adopt a child. That inspires Barney to help Fred land the job he’s always wanted at the quarry. Things don’t work out, naturally, for the best. PG.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

Before the Flinstones were everyone’s favorite blue collar family working in the stone age, there was just Fred — looking for love. In this prequel, we find out how both the Rubbles and the Flintstones find love in Rock Vegas. PG.

The Iron Giant (1999)

A young boy named Hogarth befriends a giant metal machine that drops from the sky and frightens a small town in Maine in 1958. Can Hogarth convince the town of the metal giant’s humanity and that it is worth saving? PG.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Two brothers move to a Northern California town and quickly discover something’s off. Yep. It’s loaded with vampires. One unwittingly becomes one. Another vows to destroy them with his best friend.

But how to do that without also destroying his brother and his brother’s new girlfriend who’s also a vampire but a “good” vampire? R.

The Queen of the Damned (2002)

Based on Anne Rice’s popular “The Vampire Chronicles,” this movie stars the late Aaliyah as Akasha, known as queen of the vampires who is awakened when vampire Lestat becomes a rock star. His music has the power to awaken the undead. R.

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Jackie Chan stars as a former CIA spy who must look after his girlfriend’s three kids. Since the kids don’t exactly like their mom’s new sweetheart, this turns out to be his toughest assignment ever. PG.

April 5

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig team up in this animated comedy in which Gru meets his twin brother Dru. Their adorable three daughters are in tow as they attempt to pull off, then foil, one more criminal heist. PG.

April 6

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Boss Baby needs a little help from big brother, Tim, if he’s going to be able to balance business with family life.

April 20

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

If grown-up spies can’t get the job done then it’s up to Juni and Carmen Cortez to take down S.W.A.M.P. in this animated series based on the films. TV-Y7.

