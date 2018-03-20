Dairy Queen's giving out free ice cream cones today for spring

Editor’s Note: This story by reporter Scott Craven originally published on azcentral.com.

On the first day of spring, thoughts turn to love.

Of ice cream.

Dairy Queen is well aware of this and is offering everyone a free ice cream cone Tuesday, March 20, spring’s official debut.

Dairy Queen’s free ice cream

There are rules, as there are with everything. It’s one small vanilla cone per person at participating, non-mall locations. No chocolate dipping or other treat-related enhancements.

And DQ would appreciate it if you had just one free cone for the day, not that the soft ice-cream giant is tracking your whereabouts. That anyone knows of.

What about the first day of winter?

Does this mean that on the first day of winter, Dairy Queen will give everyone a free Blizzard? Probably not, but it’s worth putting in the suggestion box.

Details: www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/Promotions-US/?localechange=1&

