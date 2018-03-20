Active-duty military and vets get to shop early at Costco this Saturday
Got a military member or veteran in the family? Love Costco as much as we do?
If yes, you’re in luck.
This Saturday, March 24, 117 Costco warehouses across the country will open at 8 a.m. to active-duty military, veterans and their families only.
They’ll have 90 minutes to shop before the warehouse opens to all Costco members.
“Mix and mingle with your local military community, enjoy free samples, exciting product demos and delicious snacks,” Costco says.
The first 100 guests to each warehouse will receive “swag bags filled with goodies!”
To find a Costco near you participating in the event, click here.
If you’re active-duty military or a vet and need a Costco membership, click here.
