Dad's brilliant 'breastfeeding' hack soothes fussy baby while mom's away

A Buffalo, N.Y. dad was caring for his five children, including his 10-month-old daughter, while his beautician wife was at work.

His youngest, Lily’ahna won’t take a bottle. So the experienced dad, Anthony Favors, 31, got creative, knowing how things can turn get ugly with a hangry infant in the house.

Favors cut a hole in his shirt and shoved a bottle through, essentially tricking his daughter into taking the bottle. He snapped a few photos and put it on Facebook.

Favors told Metro, a United Kingdom online newspaper, that he was frustrated at never being able to help his youngest child:

“I’d always feel so useless and wished there was something I could do to help. When I was taking care of her, she’d constantly be grabbing my chest and just shook her head at the bottle. I would tell her ‘I’m sorry baby, I don’t have milk in there.’ It made me laugh. But she would get so frustrated and start crying, thinking that I was holding out on her.”

The online newspaper obtained video of the “breastfeeding” dad, which has entertained parents around the world.

His little girl was confused at first but adjusted and fell asleep after taking the bottle.

As for mom Shalanda? Well, she was happy too. Except for one thing, dad said.

“My wife couldn’t believe that I actually cut up an expensive shirt.”

