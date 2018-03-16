How to enroll your daughter in model Karlie Kloss' coding camp

If you haven’t heard of Kode with Klossy yet, you need to catch up quick!

It’s no secret there’s a huge disparity between men and women’s involvement in STEM industries. And if your daughter has interest in those areas, you’ve got to help her build and maintain confidence.

One of the ways you might do that is through a program like Kode with Klossy, an intense, 2-weeks-long camp that teaches young girls to code COMPLETELY free.

Yes, free!

And even better…

Kode with Klossy camp is expanding

The camp will now expand to 25 cities and host 1,000 campers. There will be 50 sessions this season! (Last season, they hosted about 300 girls!)

Campers will learn several coding languages like Ruby, Javascript, HTML and CSS.

Karlie Kloss, the woman who has essentially taken the modeling scene by storm the past few years (for Victoria’s Secret, Express and more), started the coding camp in 2015 when she began learning code.

How to apply for Kode with Klossy, free girls coding camp

Per the website, the requirements include:

Must identify as a girl/female

Must be between 13 – 18 years old at time of application

Must live near location of the camp

Must be able to transport to and from the camp

Must be able to attend the full duration of the camp, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To apply for the camp, click here.

To nominate someone you know to attend the camp, click here.

Check if Kode with Klossy is visiting your city:

Albuquerque, NM

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Buffalo, NY

Chicago, IL

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Omaha, NE

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Raleigh-Durham, NC

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tulsa, OK

For a list of dates, visit the Kode with Klossy website.

Has your daughter attended Kode with Klossy?

How was it? Did she learn a lot? Let us know with an email to tseely@gannett.com.

