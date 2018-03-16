Coming April Fool's Day, but it's no joke: You can buy cold-brew-infused wine

Coffee by morning, wine by night. That’s the way it’s always been.

But are times about to change?

Starting April Fool’s Day, Apothic Wine will be selling a limited-quantity red wine infused with cold brew.

A single cup of it will contain less caffeine than a cup of decaf, according to a press release, so no worries for those who can’t handle caffeine at night.

What is cold brew? Does it pair well with wine?

Cold brew is the process of steeping coffee over an extended period of time without the use of a coffeemaker or heat. The result is supposed to be a smoother, more-caffeinated-but-less-bitter-tasting coffee.

Deb Juergenson, Apothic’s winemaker, said she jumped on the cold-brew bandwagon last season and quickly realized the similarities between it and red wine. She thought the two drinks would complement each other nicely.

Thus, “Apothic Brew” was born.

The wine should be served room temperature or slightly chilled.

To find a retailer selling Apothic Brew, click here.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: