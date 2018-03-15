Walt Disney World Resort to start charging overnight parking fees

Well, whaddayaknow. Going to Walt Disney World just got MORE EXPENSIVE.

If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World resort, anyway.

Walt Disney World recently announced guests staying overnight at Walt Disney World Resort will be charged for parking. The change goes into effect March 21.

Just in time for spring break. Coincidence? I think not.

Overnight parking fees at Walt Disney World resort hotels are as follows:

STANDARD: Disney Value Resorts: $13/night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $19/night

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24/ night COMPLIMENTARY: Available only to “guests staying at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.” (1 spot per campsite) VALET: “Available at select Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Deluxe Villas for $33/night” DISNEY VACATION CLUB MEMBERS No charge for “standard overnight self-parking when staying at DVC Deluxe Villa” (even if guest uses points to pay for the stay)

Doesn’t sound like any way to treat a guest now does it?

On the plus side, day guests will still receive complimentary standard self-parking at Disney Resort hotels.

