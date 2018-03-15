USA Today

Disney Vacation Club welcomes its 12th resort to its portfolio of vacation destinations with the opening of The Villas at DisneyÕs Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, located within walking distance of a monorail ride to Magic Kingdom Park. The resort Ð reminiscent of the golden age of a bygone Victorian era Ð resides alongside the picturesque shores of Seven Seas Lagoon, steps away from the myriad world-class dining and recreation offerings available at DisneyÕs Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the flagship Walt Disney World resort experience. The Villas at DisneyÕs Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Walt Disney World Resort to start charging overnight parking fees

Well, whaddayaknow. Going to Walt Disney World just got MORE EXPENSIVE.

If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World resort, anyway.

Walt Disney World recently announced guests staying overnight at Walt Disney World Resort will be charged for parking. The change goes into effect March 21.

Just in time for spring break. Coincidence? I think not.

Overnight parking fees at Walt Disney World resort hotels are as follows:

STANDARD:

  • Disney Value Resorts: $13/night
  • Disney Moderate Resorts: $19/night
  • Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24/ night

COMPLIMENTARY:

  • Available only to “guests staying at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.” (1 spot per campsite)

VALET:

  • “Available at select Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Deluxe Villas for $33/night”

DISNEY VACATION CLUB MEMBERS

  • No charge for “standard overnight self-parking when staying at DVC Deluxe Villa” (even if guest uses points to pay for the stay)

Doesn’t sound like any way to treat a guest now does it?

On the plus side, day guests will still receive complimentary standard self-parking at Disney Resort hotels. 

