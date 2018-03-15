Euphoric toddler's first bite of pizza brings joy to the internet

Was it the face smeared with tomato sauce? The closed eyes? The raised hands?

Nope. It was the entire image that said, “Though I am but a wee person, this first pizza was akin to a spiritual experience and has been forever recorded in my cellular memory.”

The internet SO understood this moment of exultation.

It was shared on Twitter by dad Jody Avirgan, host and producer of the FiveThirtyEight podcast, and has since gone viral.

My daughter just tried pizza for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yiPNJgUBJg — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) March 3, 2018

The Twitter post has been retweeted 64,000 times and has received 266,000 comments, mostly from people who say, I feel ya girl.

Like this baby, who appears to be pizza drunk:

Or this little one, whose magic tricks include closing her eyes and making pizza appear:

So cute ❤️ this was my daughter 4 years ago 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fULV863PTl — SAMANTHA (@THELOVEOFLovato) March 13, 2018

And this person who isn’t a baby but is still pumped over pizza:

And this baby, who’s happy to show you what a stuffed face really looks like:

And finally this person, who knows the danger of cheese:

THE POWER OF CHEESE COMPELS YOU! — Bob Smith (@FriedLemur) March 4, 2018

Chicago pizza — not pizza

Dad Jody Avirgan, from Brooklyn, N.Y., took the time to respond to some Chicago pizza places that were responding to his Twitter post and say that in his household they do NOT eat Chicago pizza.

Below he knocks Chicago pizza and praises a Twitter fan who created a picture using his daughter’s image.

*Hat tip to the clever Reddit user who made the image.*

So, I haven't been tracking the photo's journey too closely, and things appear to finally be dying down. But I will say that I truly loved this one (by reddit user /Erdelfotoso). Anyway, here's to the next cute baby to take over the internet for three days. pic.twitter.com/EpMveSk0uX — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) March 8, 2018

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

People, it’s time to be honest. Poop is funny, not fearsome

10 of the funniest mommy bloggers to follow right now

Will Ferrell’s funny videos to parents: Put your phones away

Your new viral obsession? 2 year old’s preschool rant: ‘I’m shook’