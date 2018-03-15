Euphoric toddler's first bite of pizza brings joy to the internet

Was it the face smeared with tomato sauce? The closed eyes? The raised hands?
Nope. It was the entire image that said, “Though I am but a wee person, this first pizza was akin to a spiritual experience and has been forever recorded in my cellular memory.”
The internet SO understood this moment of exultation.
It was shared on Twitter by dad Jody Avirgan, host and producer of the FiveThirtyEight podcast, and has since gone viral.
The Twitter post has been retweeted 64,000 times and has received 266,000 comments, mostly from people who say, I feel ya girl.
Like this baby, who appears to be pizza drunk:
Or this little one, whose magic tricks include closing her eyes and making pizza appear:
And this person who isn’t a baby but is still pumped over pizza:
And this baby, who’s happy to show you what a stuffed face really looks like:
And finally this person, who knows the danger of cheese:
Chicago pizza — not pizza
Dad Jody Avirgan, from Brooklyn, N.Y., took the time to respond to some Chicago pizza places that were responding to his Twitter post and say that in his household they do NOT eat Chicago pizza.
Below he knocks Chicago pizza and praises a Twitter fan who created a picture using his daughter’s image.
*Hat tip to the clever Reddit user who made the image.*
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
People, it’s time to be honest. Poop is funny, not fearsome
10 of the funniest mommy bloggers to follow right now
Will Ferrell’s funny videos to parents: Put your phones away
Your new viral obsession? 2 year old’s preschool rant: ‘I’m shook’
Comments