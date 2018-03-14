6th grader writes his will 'just in case' he's killed in a school shooting

It appears it’s not just high school students feeling the weight of school mass shootings in the U.S.

While high schoolers nationwide are participating in a walk-out to protest gun violence just one month after a shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17, reports have surfaced that a sixth-grade student from Birmingham, Alabama, wrote a will for his friends and family in case he’s ever shot and killed at school.

This Alabama sixth grader says he wrote his will "just in case" he is ever killed in a shooting at school: https://t.co/uSnLJPsX32 pic.twitter.com/gobB8JlzPR — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 10, 2018

Javon Davies told CBS 42 that he planned to give his PlayStation 4, cat, TV and X-box to his best friend.

To his family, he wrote this:

“Dear family. I love you all. You gave me the clothes on my back and you stuck with me all the time. Love Javon.”

His mom, Mariama, is visibly shaken during the on-camera interview.

“It’s really hard because he’s so young. He just shouldn’t have to go through that period because for what? He’s in 6th grade. You have a lot ahead of you and these things going on you shouldn’t have to worry about, go through, or even think about,” she said.

