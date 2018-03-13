Fitbit wants to help you track your period, your kids AND help you conceive

Fitbit had a BIG day on Tuesday.

The personal fitness company that makes those step-counting wristbands announced it’s here to help women with their periods, and possibly conceive with a female health tracking app.

If they do conceive, the company has that covered too as it announced it’s debuting the Fitbit Ace, a fitness tracker just for kids.

The new app will be available for Fitbit Ionic and for the new Fitbit Versa Smartwatch users, the company said in a news release Tuesday. The Versa is available for pre-sale now at $199.95.

The app, available in May, will track a women’s menstrual cycle. Not only that, it has the ability to record where women are in their cycle and when to expect their period. That’s good news for any woman who has been tracking Aunt Flo for health reasons or when they’re trying to conceive.

The app may improve chances of conceiving

The app allows women to:

log menstrual cycle data, and record symptoms like headaches, acne and cramps.

See where you are in your cycle and know when to expect your period.

View your estimated fertile window.

Reveal connections between your cycle and other activity, such as sleep and weight trends.

Fitbit advisor Dr. Katharine White, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Boston University School of Medicine, said the app will help women know more about themselves, their cycles and improve their health.

“Female health tracking will empower women with a greater understanding of their menstrual cycles in conjunction with their physical and mental health, as they start to recognize what are normal trends over time versus what could be an issue to share with their doctor.”

And a fitness tracker for kids

Fitbit also announced Tuesday that it is launching a tracker just for kids that “gamifies” kids activity and sleep.

The Fitbit Ace, priced at $99.95, is for kids ages 8 and older. The wristband allows kids to earn badges and compete in challenges. One challenge, the Family Faceoff, is a five-day competition that will allow kids to compete against other members of their family account.

Parents must approve who their child connects with on the Fitbit app for other challenges. And parents can view their kid’s activity progress and sleep patterns.

The shower-proof app with a battery that lasts five days:

tracks numbers of steps.

monitors active minutes.

reminds kids to move when they’ve been still for 60 minutes.

The reminder could only help as Harvard researchers predict that more than half of U.S. children will become obese by the time they’re 35.

The device is expected to go on sales this spring but is available on pre-order now.

