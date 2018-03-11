Frida Kahlo's family didn't give Mattell permission to make her a Barbie, they say

Last week the world collectively freaked out over Mattel creating a Frida Kahlo Barbie as part of its line of ‘Role Model’ Barbies in honor of International Women’s Day.

But not everyone was so happy about it.

Mainly, Kahlo’s family.

The dispute: Who owns the rights to Frida Kahlo’s image?

On March 7, the Twitter account entitled @FridaKahlo released a statement saying Frida’s great-niece, Mrs. Mara Romeo, is the “sole owner of the rights of the image of the illustrious Mexican painter” and that she was the only person capable of lending companies permission to use her image.

Comunicado oficial de la Familia Kahlo referente al lanzamiento de la @barbie en honor a #FridaKahlo de @Mattel / Official statement from the Kahlo Family regarding the launch of Mattel's Frida Kahlo "Sheroe" Barbie: pic.twitter.com/7ProPd7c30 — Frida Kahlo (@FridaKahlo) March 8, 2018

The statement also said that Mattel needs to “regulate” the situation or they would take legal action.

But Washington Post has reported that a corporation called the Frida Kahlo Corporation says IT owns the rights and they’ve been apparently collaborating with Mattel the whole time.

The Frida Kahlo Corporation said it is the exclusive worldwide licensor of the Frida Kahlo brand. The corporation said in a statement:

“The Frida Kahlo Corporation…worked closely with Mattel to ensure the doll, as well as the marketing and media supporting the doll, would pay homage to the world-famous Mexican artist while also being a symbol of strength, originality, and inspiration to follow their dreams to the next generation of inspiring women.”

So basically, we don’t know WHO to believe.

