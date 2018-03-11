6 reasons science says March babies are already winning at life

Congratulations March babies you already have a lot going for you!

March is the month we say goodbye to winter and hello to spring. Maybe that explains why the March-born seek the sunnier side of life.

March babies, according to research, also have keen eyesight, which is all the better to watch over employees from the corner office they’re more likely to get. They also have less health concerns just by the virtue of the month they were born into.

Here are 5 science-supported reasons March babies have an advantage over babies.

1. They are positive people

Those of you lucky enough to have been born this month are primed for a brighter season and therefore a brighter outlook, Why? Because according to a 2014 Hungarian study people born in March (and also April and May) were more likely to be happy and optimistic than those born at other times of the year.

2. They are born bosses.

A 2012 study found that the most S&P 500 CEO leaders were born in March (12.5 percent) followed by April (10.6 percent.) At the other end of the promotion scale? Out of 375 CEOs, only 5.8 percent were born in July.

The link is believed to be connected to school enrollment cutoffs dates. March babies are among the older classmates.

3. They are at low-risk for disease.

Compared to babies born in months like September, October and November, March-born babies, fare a lot better when it comes to disease. In particular, those born in March are at low risk for reproductive and neurological diseases, according to a story in the Washington Post that looked at birth month and overall health.

4. They have good eyesight.

March babies show up their summer colleagues when it comes to peeper power. According to a study of almost 300,000 military applicants, March babies are far less likely to end up myopic or short sighted than babies born in the summer. Winter babies are the least likely to be myopic.

5. They stand taller.

People born toward the end of March were found to be taller, according to a 1998 Austrian study, reported by the Los Angeles Times. The height difference was small, but the study of a half million men was large.

The study speculated it was the exposure to light-dependent melatonin that stimulated secretion of growth hormones in mothers that led to taller babies being born toward the end of March. The tallest men were born in April, the shortest in October.

6. They are at lower risk for asthma.

March babies land smack dab in the middle of prime allergy season. But that actually serves them well when it comes to strengthening their immune response, according to a 2015 study. Dust mites, while abundant in spring, can lead March babies to lower rates of asthma because of the help they provide in strengthening their immunity.

