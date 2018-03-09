Mom of twins shares powerful message to women: 'Your stretch marks DO NOT define you'

It’s hard being a woman.

Between constant pressure by society to always look a certain way and the hormonal roller coasters we ride as our bodies do miraculous things only the female anatomy can do, one can start to feel a bit defeated when it comes to self-image.

It doesn’t always help when celebrities like Blake Lively and Kylie Jenner are sharing photos of post-baby bodies that are better than the body I will ever have. Ever. Like seriously, ever.

So it is refreshing when a mom like Emily Marson from the U.K., who gave birth to twin boys in December of 2017 gets real on social media and reminds you to think about what really matters.

On March 2 she posted to her Instagram account @Marson.Twins a photo that has garnered positive response in thousands of comments and likes because she stood up for body positivity and assured moms everywhere that:

“Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you. You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies eyes.”

Wow.

Those are powerful words next to an equally powerful image.

In an interview with The Independent, Marson explains that she bared down and got honest, real and raw with her own body in an effort to “normalize postpartum bodies and make people aware of the reality of giving birth and carrying children. It’s taken me a long time to accept who I am and I want to help other women accept themselves and feel beautiful just the way they are.”

We see you Emily Marson, and we think what you did for moms and women everywhere is amazing.

