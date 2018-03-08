Teen battling cancer asking fire departments to send him T-shirts he can wear during treatment

A 16-year-old firefighter in training from Buffalo, New York, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is asking for T-shirts from fire departments all around the country.

Timothy Richardson found out last month he has T-cell leukemia. Yesterday, he began treatment, his 19-year-old sister, Michelle, told All the Moms.

He wants to wear different fire departments’ T-shirts while his treatment ensues.

Michelle started the Facebook page, “Timmy’s Battle,” to help him achieve that goal.

Fighting fires runs in the family

The Richardson family has a long history of fighting fires, going back to Timmy’s great, great grandfather. Today, Timmy is involved in the local fire department’s teen “Explorer” program, where he attends meetings with the crew, practices first-aid drills and more.

Before Michelle went to college, she says he used to run into her room and beg her to chase fires with him.

The fire departments’ responses:

As of March 7, three days after the initial March 4 post, Timmy had about 50 T-shirts from 30 different fire departments.

He’s also had several fire crews come to visit him in the hospital, which to him, is akin to having an A-list celebrity or superhero visit.

Timmy’s lifelong dream to become a fireman

While it started with the captivating big, red truck, loud sirens and flashing lights, Timmy’s fascination became more serious as he grew up, Michelle said.

“He wants to help people on their worst days.”

Timmy takes pride in being the person others rely on when crises hit, his sister said.

Hopefully in the time to follow, these T-shirt will continue flooding his mailbox and stand as a source of strength on his worst days, too.

Best of luck, Timmy. If you’d like to send a shirt to Timmy, please follow the Timmy’s Battle Facebook page for updates:

Size is men’s XL and his address is:

TIMOTHY RICHARDSON

JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

818 ELLICOTT ST

BUFFALO NY 14203

ATT: J 12 SOUTH

ROOM 1210

