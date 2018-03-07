Former Fox News anchor talks about son's opioid overdose. Calls 'not-my-kid syndrome' deadly

Former Fox New anchor Eric Bolling and wife, Adrienne, were driving home from dinner about 10:30 p.m last year when his cell phone rang.

The young man on the phone was panicked and urged him to call a close friend of his son’s. The friend answered the phone crying. Bolling somehow knew to ask: “Is he alive?”

The answer: Eric Chase, 19, was dead. They later determined he died of an accidental opioid overdose.

Bolling’s wife who was driving the car had pulled off to the side of the road. He shared the news of their son’s death with his wife who “literally fell into the road,” he said.

“I had to gather her up and we sat on the curb for about an hour, crying, talking — trying to figure out what just happened.”

Bolling shared the story as part of the White House’s Opioid Summit last week

Bolling opened the video by saying their son, who grew up in New Jersey, was a typical high school kid. He loved baseball, his car and went to the University of Colorado, where he “had a fantastic Freshman year.”

By his sophomore year, Eric Bolling was dead

Bolling chokes up in the raw video, which at times is difficult to watch, but concludes with a powerful warning to parents about “not-my-kid syndrome.”

“Not-my-kid syndrome is a killer. Because you just don’t know. It could very well be your kid. So do us all a favor. Do yourself a favor. Do your family a favor. Do your children a favor. Have the discussion with them and do it again. And again. Get involved in your kids lives. …You could save a life. “

