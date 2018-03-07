NOT A DRILL: Disney released the 'Christopher Robin' teaser trailer

Be still my heart.

Yesterday, Disney released its first official teaser trailer for its live-action film, “Christopher Robin.”

The scene opens in a somber tone

Christopher Robin, played by Ewan McGregor, is told by his boss Keith Winslow, played by Mark Gratiss, the company must lay off 20 percent of its employees.

It appears Robin must take part in firing members of that workforce.

He’s struggling with the decision when suddenly America’s favorite bear arrives.

“I’ve cracked,” Robin tells Winnie-the-Pooh. “Oh, I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh responds. “A few wrinkles, maybe.”

“The young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals has grown up and lost his way,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.”

Social media is (understandably) freaking out over the news:

Seeing Pooh so old breaks my soul but his voice brings back so many memories. Thank you, Disney #ChristopherRobin pic.twitter.com/GYGPG1Uvv1 — Nirat (@NiratAnop) March 6, 2018

Me when I hear Pooh Bear speak 😭😭#ChristopherRobin pic.twitter.com/frNbcLvc7F — Liz Natalia Rocha (@LizNataliaRocha) March 6, 2018

Did anyone else watch the trailer for #ChristopherRobin and just start weeping uncontrollably? …just me? Okay… pic.twitter.com/0NFzIfF669 — Alli Thorson (@alli_elise25) March 6, 2018

