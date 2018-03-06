Oprah to talk childhood trauma, mental heath on '60 Minutes'

Set your DVRs for Sunday, March 11.

Oprah Winfrey will be back as a special contributor on “60 Minutes,” and this time she’ll tackle the lasting impacts of childhood trauma.

CBS says that Dr. Bruce Perry, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist, is a leading expert in the field who has regularly consulted with authorities on school shootings.

In a preview clip, Dr. Perry says “children are much more sensitive to developmental trauma than adults.”

Oprah reiterates the point in the well-known “60 Minutes” fashion:

“If you’re a child who’s raised in an environment of chaos, of uncertainty, of violence, of neglect, you are being wired?”

“Differently,” Dr. Perry says.

He then explains these early-life factors put those kids at higher “risk for mental health problems” and “doing poorly in school.”

After the Florida school shooting

This interview comes almost a month after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz gunned down Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and fatally shot 17 people.

In the weeks since, the event has spurred numerous conversations on gun control but also mental health in our society.

