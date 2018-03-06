About 36,000 Graco high chairs sold at Walmart are being recalled

Five days ago the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of about 36,000 Graco high chairs (3,200 of which were sold in Canada) due to a falling hazard.

The “Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchair” sold exclusively at Walmart from October 2016 to December 2017 have front legs that “pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair,” according to the commission.

So far, 38 reports of malfunction have surfaced and five children have been injured.

If you purchased one of these highchairs, the commission instructs that you call Graco (800-345-4109) or visit them online and ask for a free repair kit. The recall number is 18-112.

