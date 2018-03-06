About 36,000 Graco high chairs sold at Walmart are being recalled
About 36,000 Graco high chairs sold at Walmart are being recalled
12
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Five days ago the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
issued a recall of about 36,000 Graco high chairs (3,200 of which were sold in Canada) due to a falling hazard.
The “Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchair” sold exclusively at Walmart from October 2016 to December 2017 have front legs that “pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair,” according to the commission.
So far, 38 reports of malfunction have surfaced and five children have been injured.
If you purchased one of these highchairs, the commission instructs that you call Graco (
800-345-4109) or visit them online and ask for a free repair kit. The recall number is 18-112. Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook.
Graco, highchairs, product recalls, recalls, safety, u.s. consumer product safety commission, Walmart, Health and Safety, Safety Tips and Product Recalls, Top Stories, Trending
12
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Taylor Seely
Taylor Seely is a 22-year-old kid who still calls her mom to ask how much detergent to use, what 'al dente' means and if there's a return policy for this whole 'adulting' thing. Between editing and wedding planning, she teaches kids to point their toes and 'DANCE FULL OUT!' at a studio in Scottsdale, Ariz.
More …
Latest
5m
Set your DVRs for Sunday, March 11. Oprah Winfrey will be back as a special contributor on “60 Minutes,” and this time (…)
22hr
In your darker moments as the parent of a teenager, have you secretly worried that your kid is NEVER going to master that whole (…)
22hr
She was 9-months-old when she was left in a vacant St. Louis lot among the weeds, sick and wearing a blue-checked dress and pink sweater. No (…)
22hr
Re-entering the workforce is scary. The mere idea of updating a resume is terrifying. Maybe the format you remember now belongs in the (…)
3d
Kids can put a hurt on the checking account, that’s for sure. But here comes income-tax season: the time of year when kids, both (…)
4d
Here’s something to look for the next time you tour your child’s classroom: A trusty bullet-proof storm shelter that (…)
4d
As a dance teacher, I’m constantly listening to top 100 hits and popular radio songs. I’m especially aware of the lyrics because (…)
4d
Do you find you don’t have as many Facebook “friends” as you used to or notice that people don’t (…)
5d
People never stop telling pregnant women what they should do. What to eat, how to prevent stretch marks, how to have sex (yes!), whether to (…)
5d
Last month, Dax Shepard hosted Ashton Kutcher on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” to discuss all things entertainment, (…)
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More All The Moms
Comments