Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, 15 more join Barbie 'Role Model' series

Barbie has been a paleontologist, an architect, a paratrooper and a surgeon. But even so she has some serious competition in the admiration department.

Mattel just announced that it is honoring 17 historical and modern-day role models from around the world with a new set of dolls. The news comes in advance of International Women’s Day, which is Thursday, March 8,

Among the new dolls:

Amelia Earhart doll:

First female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

Frida Kahlo doll:

Artist who gained recognition for her unique style and perspective, and became a celebrated artist, activist and symbol of strength

Katherine Johnson doll:

Pioneer in mathematics who broke through barriers of race and gender, and joined a pool of women hired by NASA to work as ‘human computers:’

The women will be the first three rolled out as part of its “Inspiring Women” doll line series. Each doll will come with information about contributions each woman made to society.

Fourteen additional modern role models also will recognized as part of Mattel’s “Shero” program, which honors women who have broken boundaries and serve as inspiration for the next generation of girls.

They include:

Patty Jenkins doll:

The first woman in history with a budget of more than $100 million for a major motion picture. “Wonder Woman,” broke the record for biggest grossing live-action film directed by a woman, domestic and world-wide.

Chloe Kim:

A first-generation Asian-American snowboarding champion and the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 Olympic Games. She is 17.

Bindi Irwin:

The Australian, award-winning wildlife conservationist and celebrity who inherited a passion from her late father (Steve Irwin) for wildlife and inspiring the next generation to make a difference in the world.

See the other modern role model dolls here.

Sadly, Mattel declined to say when we can expect to find the new dolls on store shelves. But the first three are available for pre-order on the Barbie site, at a price of $29.99.

Mattel said Tuesday in a news release that the new role-model line was answering the call of a survey it commissioned that showed 81 percent of global moms were worried about the type of role models their daughters were exposed to.

Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, said:

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line-up of role models timed to International Women’s Day because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

You won’t believe this Barbie-themed Instagram account

First hijab-wearing Olympic fencer Barbie to hit stores in 2018

LEGO launches ‘Women of NASA’ sets

Chloe Kim’s Super Bowl ad shows dad’s sacrifice for Olympics