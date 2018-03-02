5 radio songs with uplifting messages you'll be happy to hear your daughter sing along to

As a dance teacher, I’m constantly listening to top 100 hits and popular radio songs. I’m especially aware of the lyrics because trying to find hip hop songs without profanities for 5-to-7-year-olds is no easy task!

The number of times I thought a song was good to use because it didn’t have the “E” for explicit symbol next to the title: I don’t even want to know.

So when I played a warm-up song a few Wednesdays ago and noticed my class of 20 tweens singing along, you can imagine how my stomach curled when I realized I had forgotten to check the lyrics.

“Some girls feel best in their tiny dresses,”

Oh god, where’s this going.

“Some girls, nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess”

OK, OK… that doesn’t sound too bad.

Then:

“Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful”

“Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable”

And that’s when it hit me

I’ll admit I sang along to Hailee Steinfeld’s “Most Girls” song close to 100 times without ever actually knowing the words. I just assumed it was bashing “most girls.”

But it wasn’t.

It was lifting them up. Telling them they’re all different and they’re all beautiful. And that you should actually WANT to be like most girls.

And as I looked into the mirror to see all my beautiful students looking back at me, working so hard and staying focused, I couldn’t help but agree.

Who knows if they’re even soaking up those words and realizing their significance… On the chance they do, I’m going to keep playing it and others with similar messages.

5 uplifting songs for young girls and women to listen to

1. Most Girls by Hailee Steinfeld

2. No Excuses by Meghan Trainor

3. Call on Me by Starley

4. Skyscraper by Demi Lovato

5. One Step at a Time

