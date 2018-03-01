Khloe Kardashian tells belly-bump trolls to back off

People never stop telling pregnant women what they should do.

What to eat, how to prevent stretch marks, how to have sex (yes!), whether to have a vaginal, C-section or water birth.

But touching their bellies?

Khloé Kardashian was shamed for cradling her baby bump too much.

Khloé, 33, clapped back with a Tweet, telling people:

“I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this very short moment for YEARS.”

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Good on you, Khloê!

More than 5,000 people have responded, many with words of support, and the Twitter post has received 14,000 retweets and 258,000 likes.

Khloé said the pregnancy shamers can step off because she’s savoring every moment of this journey.

“I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Kim Kardashian almost had a big dress-up stork drop off her baby

Chrissy Teigen asks to take ’emotional support’ casserole on plane

Patton Oswalt shares favorite wedding moment and it’s heart-melting

Kristen Bell shares how hubby Dax Shepard ‘nursed’ her mastitis away. Literally.