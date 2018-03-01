Why Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis are 'eternally grateful' for this $1,100 baby crib

Last month, Dax Shepard hosted Ashton Kutcher on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” to discuss all things entertainment, marriage, social impact and more.

About 20 minutes in, Kutcher shared the secret to his and wife, Mila Kunis’, happy slumbers: an $1,100 smart crib created by Dr. Harvey Karp, author of “The Happiest Baby on the Block.”

“It’s an oscillating bed,” Kutcher says. “It’s got a sensor in it, so the louder the kid cries, the faster it goes. It puts the kid back to sleep. It’s unbelievable.”

Kutcher and Kunis (AKA the cutest couple in Hollywood along with Dax and wife Kristen Bell) had their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, together in 2014. They married in 2015 and gave birth to their second child, son Dimitri Portwood, in 2016.

“Kid No. 1 there was a lot of those crazy weird nights because you don’t know how to plan because you’ve never done it before,” Kutcher says.

But with baby No. 2, he says they were able to get six hours of sleep a night just three days after the baby came home with them because of their crib.

Fast forward to 24:00 to hear their conversation:

SNOO: the smart sleeper crib and why it works

The crib masters what Karp coined “The Five S’s” of getting babies to sleep.

Five S’s:

“Swaddle”

Side or Stomach Position”

“Shush”

“Swing”

“Suck”

Shepard, who instantly recognized the five S’s Kutcher mentioned, reaffirmed the bed creator’s credibility, saying he doesn’t often give gifts to expecting parents, but when he does, Karp’s “The Happiest Baby on the Block” book is his go-to.

The crib retails for $1,160 at HappiestBaby.com.

