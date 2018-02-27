People are going crazy for Gap's candid breastfeeding ad

A mom stopped to breastfeed her hungry baby.

Moms do it every day.

But this mom was a Gap model. A photographer captured the spontaneous shot of mother and son breastfeeding and it became the campaign. The disarming shots have won widespread social praise over what is usually a controversial topic.

These Gap breastfeeding ads are maybe the most beautifully intimate shots I've ever seen in the realm of advertising. So pure and innocent. Yet so capitalistic 😂. For the record I do love them. #adguy pic.twitter.com/dTNqJWwoyl — Craig Brimm ↗️ (@Kissmyblackads) February 26, 2018

The Nigerian-American model Adaora Akubilo was booked by Gap along with her 20-month-old son, Arinze. Akubilo said mid-shoot she needed to nurse. She told the Chicago Tribune:

“They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, of course it’s OK, go ahead.’ And they said, ‘You can do it right here.’ I’m so comfortable just nursing my son anywhere. If my son needs to nurse, I’m going to nurse him.”

The photographer asked her if she wouldn’t mind if he took some shots. The images of Akubilo wearing a V-neck sleep shirt from the new Love by GapBody line anchored the campaign.

The public seems to approve:

.@Gap has a new ad with a woman breastfeeding … and it’s a black woman and a black baby! Yes to all of this! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Neeks (@somecallmeking) February 27, 2018

@Gap damn boo, you have the most comfy pj’s AND you’re normalizing breastfeeding?! 🆗🆗🆗🆗🆗 — sara C.L🖖🏻 (@sarasarafofara) February 26, 2018

I think I'm gonna spend my money @Gap. Their new breastfeeding ad is breathtaking. — яy∂єя (@xmarxiahx) February 26, 2018

But of course, some criticized the model for breastfeeding her son

Akubilo said in the Chicago Tribune story that people have asked why she continues to nurse her son at 20 months. She answered that her pediatrician is supportive and reminds her of the health benefits associated with breastfeeding.

Akubilo said she hopes the images of her breastfeeding will empower other women.

“I don’t want women to feel shamed. It’s so important to encourage mothers.”

Gap released a statement after the ad started gaining steam on on social channels with 35,000 likes on Instagram, saying:

“We aim for the marketing around Love By GapBody to encourage and empower all women to be the woman they want to be as a friend, partner, wife, mother and voice in today’s society.”

