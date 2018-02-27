Chrissy Teigen asks to take 'emotional support' casserole on plane

Nothing says comfort like a casserole.

Chrissy Teigen knows this and was bold enough — isn’t she always? — to ask American Airlines if she could take a dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane in a series of hilarious tweets.

The casserole, she said, was much more than a ceramic dish of scalloped potatoes. Teigen told the airline, it was her “emotional support.”

She began her tweet to the airline with:

“If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away.”

If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

A delightful back-and-forth happened. The airline gave the casserole the green light. Yay to happy endings!

We're here for you! Please send a DM our way and let us know what we can do. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 24, 2018

You're welcome to bring an additional bag of food with you on board. Please double check with our friends @AskTSA. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 24, 2018

That's okay. As long as our friends @AskTSA let it through security you can take it on board with you. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 24, 2018

But that’s not the end of the comfort casserole story

In true Teigen style, she shared the whole casserole process with us all.

Comfort casserole making its way through the TSA

Now I’m hungry. For potatoes. Served in a red, ceramic dish.

