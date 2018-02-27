USA Today

Chrissy Teigen asks to take 'emotional support' casserole on plane

Nothing says comfort like a casserole. That's why Chrissy Teigen wanted to take one an American Airlines flight.

Nothing says comfort like a casserole.

Chrissy Teigen knows this and was bold enough — isn’t she always? — to ask American Airlines if she could take a dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane in a series of hilarious tweets.

Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

The casserole, she said, was much more than a ceramic dish of scalloped potatoes. Teigen told the airline, it was her “emotional support.”

She began her tweet to the airline with:

“If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away.”

A delightful back-and-forth happened. The airline gave the casserole the green light. Yay to happy endings!

But that’s not the end of the comfort casserole story

In true Teigen style, she shared the whole casserole process with us all.

Comfort casserole making its way through the TSA

Now I’m hungry. For potatoes. Served in a red, ceramic dish.

