Chrissy Teigen asks to take 'emotional support' casserole on plane

Nothing says comfort like a casserole.
Chrissy Teigen knows this and was bold enough — isn’t she always? — to ask American Airlines if she could take a dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane in a series of hilarious tweets.
The casserole, she said, was much more than a ceramic dish of scalloped potatoes. Teigen told the airline, it was her “emotional support.”
She began her tweet to the airline with:
“If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away.”
A delightful back-and-forth happened. The airline gave the casserole the green light. Yay to happy endings!
But that’s not the end of the comfort casserole story
In true Teigen style, she shared the whole casserole process with us all.
Comfort casserole making its way through the TSA
Now I’m hungry. For potatoes. Served in a red, ceramic dish.
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
Chrissy Teigen’s ‘period skin’ is a mess, and she’s not hiding it
‘Open book’ Chrissy Teigen shares postpartum depression secret, hopes more struggling moms speak out
Celebrity moms and dads who ‘keep it real’ on social media
Comments