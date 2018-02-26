March Netflix movies that moms and dads will love to watch after the kids go to bed

The best Netflix movies for moms and dads to watch after the kids are in bed are all front-loaded, debuting on March 1.

Sharon Stone is at her best as the gorgeous, drug-addicted gold digger in “Casino.”

We also have more drama with “Cruel Intentions,” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, which is NOT a family show, despite how it’s listed on certain streaming networks, and horror flick “The Descent.”

For laughs and fun, we have “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Jackass: Number Two.” Hey — we said the kids were in bed!

March 1

Casino

Two best friends compete over a casino empire and a gold digging socialite.

Cruel Intentions

Two Manhattan step-siblings wager to deflower the daughter of the new prep headmaster before school starts.

300

In 480 B.C., 300 men and King Leonidas of Sparta fight the Persians of Thermopylae.

The Descent

Explorers descend into a cave, become trapped and are pursued by a strange breed of predators.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Peter tries to soothe his break-up woes by vacationing in Hawaii. But his TV star girlfriend Sarah is there too with her new boyfriend.

Jackass: Number Two

Unbelievable, watch-with-one-eye-open-stunts by Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Bam Margera.

Wet Hot American Summer

Camp counselors in 1981 try to complete their unfinished business on the last day of camp before the day ends. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, David Hyde Pierce and Michael Showalter.

March 30

Happy Anniversary (A Netflix Original)

A couple on their three-year anniversary decide over a single day whether to stay together or call it quits.

