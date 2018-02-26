Diggerland: The Disneyland of construction equipment theme parks for kids

Spring break is around the corner. If you’re fresh out of ideas on how to entertain the kids, skip the now even bigger price tag of Disneyland and go to Diggerland.

It’s where every little boy or girl’s dream of operating a backhoe comes true.

The New Jersey theme park’s opening day for the season is just 17 days away.

Kids’ love of big, yellow equipment is undeniable. They also love construction as evidence by popular shows like “Handy Manny” and “Bob the Builder. ”

But a chance to actually drive a drum-roller or ride in the telescoping arm of construction lift? It’s every 8-year-old’s fantasy.

The theme park in West Berlin, N.J. offers:

A backhoe adventure: A Diggerland ride operator and three friends climb aboard a backhoe and navigate a course!

Spin Dizzy: A three ton high, repurposed excavator that functions as a Gravitron.

Dig-A-Round: Half merry-go-round, half excavator. It's this park's version of a carousel.

Argo Off Road: A fleet all-terrain ARGOs allow guests to drive the UTV's off road.

Diggerland ticket prices

Compared to the cost of other amusement parks, the chance to sit behind large, construction equipment is relatively small, costing less than $40 in admission.

Single-day tickets are $30 for those 42 inches or less, about $35 for those taller than 42 inches.

Diggerland USA opened to the public in New Jersey on June 14th, 2014. More than 200,000 people visited the park last year, according to Bloomberg.

