Ryan Reynolds defends Make-a-Wish kids visiting 'Deadpool 2' set

Ryan Reynolds said one of the best parts of playing the sarcastic, take no-crap Marvel character in “Deadpool” is visiting with kids.

In particular, kids with life-threatening conditions in full “Deadpool” costume or what he called on his Instagram account “playing the Big Red Jackass.” He wrote on his Instagram:

“Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day. These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile.”

Most fans were supportive about Reynolds involvement with Make-a-Wish kids, but mentioned that “Deadpool” was rated R and not appropriate for kids to watch. Reynolds, a father of two, saw the reaction on his Instagram and whipped out a response of his own. It appears to have been deleted, but not before it was captured and shared by media. The Instagram clapback was captured and can be found on TooFab, but it read:

“Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the s**t these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like. That’s just my 02 cents.”

Kids with the Make-A-Wish Foundation visited Reynolds, 41, on the “Deadpool 2” set last week in his hometown of Vancouver, Canada, according to the Daily Mail.

The kids were given their own specially made sword to take home.

Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively and has a daughter, James, 3, and son, Ines, 1.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Celebrity moms and dads who ‘keep it real’ on social media

Patton Oswalt shares favorite wedding moment and it’s heart-melting

Sarah Michelle Gellar (and all of us) stunned to see ‘Cruel Intentions’ listed as a family movie

Kristen Bell shares how hubby Dax Shepard ‘nursed’ her mastitis away. Literally.