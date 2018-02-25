Michelle Obama promises release of 'unusually intimate' memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced the release of her memoir in November called “Becoming.”

The news was announced on Sunday by her publisher Penguin Random House, which said the memoir will offer an “unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations —and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

Obama said of the book:

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

The book will be published in 24 languages. The release date is Nov. 13.

