March 2018: Best Netflix shows for kids and families to binge watch

This month for families, Netflix has gone to the dogs. One dog in particular, really.

Netflix releases the 1974 movie “Benji,” its 1977 sequel “For the Love of Benji” and Netflix releases its own retelling of the scruffy street dog simply called, “Benji” on March 16.

We’ve also got the classic “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters 2.”

If your family prefers flicks with a little more bite to them, then be sure to check out all the “Jaws” movies, which leave March 1. The last-chance March movies are listed below.

March 1

Alpha and Omega

Two young wolves on opposite ends of the pack order are thrown together by well-meaning park rangers and are transported across the country. They must learn to work together to return home.

Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2

Watch the original, fan-favorite “Ghostbusters” movies with Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver.

Stuart Little 3:

Stuart (Michael J. Fox) and his family go camping only to find that the animals of the forest are being threatened by a beast. The beast forces the animals to give him their food every night. Stuart attempts to trick the beast.

March 6

Benji

Benji is a stray dog and he prefers it that way. But when two children he loves are kidnapped his whole world changes and he even finds love for himself with a Maltese.

For the Love of Benji

Benji takes a vacation to Greece but becomes separated from his owners and in the meantime sniffs out a fraudulent CIA agent.

March 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Branch tries to be more fun-loving as Queen Poppy welcome peace in Troll Village with more parties.

March 15

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Season 1)

Power Rangers save Earth from intergalactic evil with their mad ninja skills.

March 16

Benji (Netflix Original)

In this Netflix original, Benji shows up to help heal a broken family when a brother and sister bring him home from camp.

Spirit Riding Free (Season 1, Netflix Original)

A free-spirited 12-year-old girl named Lucky and her wild stallion hunt down a pie thief, brave a snow storm and sneak into a horse race with her best pals by her side.

Leaving on March 1

Anastasia

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving on March 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving on March 20

Zootopia

