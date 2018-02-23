Star Wars-themed resort at Walt Disney World: first look at new pictures

Ever wanted to live in a Star Wars movie? (It’s OK, you don’t have to admit it out loud) If not you, maybe your kids?

Well now you all can!

At least, Walt Disney World is offering the next best thing: an immersive Star Wars-themed luxury resort for guests.

Parents, get ready to say goodbye to your money.

This is what an official release by Walt Disney World News had to report after details were released from the D23 Expo in Japan:

“Fans can live out their Star Wars adventures beyond the theme parks with an immersive experience at a groundbreaking new Star Wars–themed hotel concept. The epic new experience will take guests to a galaxy far, far away and will be seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new land set to open in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. … The new luxury resort will completely immerse guests in an authentic Star Wars story. The journey through space begins the moment guests arrive, as everyone boards a starship and departs together for a multi-day Star Wars adventure. An opening date for the new hotel has not been announced.”

Immediate access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

According to Disney Parks Blog, guests will be able to directly enter the new land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World from the resort.

It’s a perk for guests as they don’t have to deal with lengthy lines and battle the chaos of the general public admission entrances. Anyone who has ever stayed at Disney’s The Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at Disneyland, which allows you to enter Disneyland’s California Adventure park, knows what I’m talking about.

Not only will each room offer a different and unique view of space from your windows, but staff will also be in character as inhabitants of a galaxy far, far away as they assist you on your galactic journey during your stay. Resort guests are encouraged to join in on the fun and dress up too!

