Taste test: Angry Orchard's new Rosé Hard Cider is a sweet, tasty dream

I love rosé wine. In summer, in Phoenix, when it’s 114 in the shade, it’s the perfect, light, end of the workday or start of the workweek libation.

But I also am a bit of a wine snob.

It’s not that I like expensive wines or anything. I’m particular about what I do and don’t like. Not too sweet. Not too heavy.

So when I saw this morning that Angry Orchard had released a “Rosé Hard Cider,” I was skeptical.

But because I am dedicated to my job, I decided to try it.

Plus, it’s super pretty looking. But at the store, I discovered Angry Orchard wasn’t the first to the “rosé hard cider” game. So naturally, I tried all three.

All in the name of good journalism.

The taste test verdict?

They’re all good.

Like really good.

Like it would be fun to sit in the sun with some friends and throw a few of these back good.

I did find Angry Orchard’s rose to be the sweetest of the three, but not cloyingly so. Original Sin gets the edge on pure portability. Love the edgy white and pink can.

But I think my favorite of the three was the Crispin

It was light and balanced and not too sweet. Angry Orchard’s came in second and Original Sin’s a distant third (according to my super not-so-sophisticated-cider-drinking palate.)

According to a company news release, “In developing the recipe for Rosé, Angry Orchard cider makers were inspired by the light and fruit-forward elements of Rosé wine, which, like cider, is derived from harvested and fermented fruit.”

Which basically means that fruit + fermentation = alcohol.

Angry Orchard says in the release it ultimately chose a “unique, red flesh apple in Brittany, France, that contributes to the cider’s bright apple flavor and rosy hue.”

The apples, the company said, are the “Amour Rouge” (Red Love) varietal. They were then blended with six other apple juices and other stuff too, including hibiscus.

Angry Orchard’s Rosé Hard Cider retails at $7.99 for six 12 oz. bottles, which makes it significantly cheaper than most rosé wines. It has a significantly lower alcohol content — 5.5 percent by volume.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: