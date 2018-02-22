The 10 most pinned freezer-friendly recipes for meal prepping

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on Reviewed.com, written by Camryn Rabideau.

Pinterest is a treasure trove of recipes, with everything from tried-and-true classics to crazy outside-the-box experiments, and one of the most popular recipe categories on the site is freezer-friendly meals.

These meals make dinnertime so much easier after a long, crazy day, saving you from ordering takeout—again.

With these freezer-friendly recipes, you’ll be able to make meals, pop them in the freezer, then simply reheat them when you’re hungry (without sacrificing taste).

It’s no wonder the following 10 recipes are so popular on Pinterest!

1. Frozen ziti you can pop right in the oven

It’s meaty. It’s cheesy. It’s super easy to make. This recipe for Freezi Ziti (aka Freezer Baked Ziti) by Macheesmo is about to become an instant classic in your home. Just prep in advance, then pop it in the oven after a long, busy day for a no-fuss home-cooked meal.

Pro tip: Freeze them in disposable trays, like this set of 10 ($17.26 on Amazon) to minimize dishes at dinner.

2. Whole30 soup that makes perfectly

freezable leftovers

This Whole30-approved recipe might be too pretty to eat… but it will taste even better than it looks. Once you whip up this Stuffed Pepper Soup by Maria Makes, you’ll probably be tempted to eat it all!

But if you make a big batch, you can pop your leftovers in the freezer for easy storage. Just make sure to keep the cauliflower rice separate so it doesn’t get mushy. You’ll need a stock pot for the soup and a baking pan, like our favorite from NordicWare ($9.97 on Amazon), to cook your cauliflower rice to perfection.

3. A savory stromboli made with homemade dough

Some people baulk at the prospect of making dough from scratch, but this recipe by Happy Money Saver makes it so easy. Just combine the ingredients in a stand mixer and let it do all the work. The award-winning KitchenAid mixer ($279.71 on Amazon) is perfect for this. Then, you’ll have delicious dough to make this freezer-friendly Ham and Cheese Stromboli.

4. Single-serving pancake muffins for on-the-go breakfast

Freezer meals aren’t just for dinner! This recipe for Pancake Muffins by Forks and Folly is a perfect make-ahead breakfast option, especially because you can customize them to your family’s tastes. Once they’re cooked, pop them into a resealable container, like our favorite glass containers ($38.69 on Amazon) and keep them in your freezer. On hectic mornings, you can grab a muffin from the freezer, warm it in the microwave for 30 seconds, and hit the road.

5. Vegetarian lasagna for those nights when you want comfort food but also want to be healthy

Vegetarians in the crowd, this one’s for you! This mouth-watering Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna from Life as a Strawberry is a definite crowd-pleaser. You’ll want a good chef’s knife handy to chop the veggies for this tasty dish, and Victorinox makes the best lower-cost blade ($44.36 on Amazon) we’ve ever tested. When you have one on standby in the freezer, it’s the perfect way to feed the whole family on short notice.

6. A decadent main course that’s gluten- and dairy-free

Who said gluten-free meals have to be boring? This Gluten-Free Stuffed Pork Road by Once a Month Meals would be a wonderful meal to bust out of your freezer on an impromptu special. Be sure to follow the second set of directions if you want to freeze it, and when it’s time to eat, let the meat rest on our favorite bamboo cutting board (starting at $10.80 on Amazon) that can double as an artisanal serving platter.

