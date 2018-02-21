There's a new treatment for kids with peanut allergies that may actually work

About 5.9 million American minors, have food allergies, according to FoodAllergy.org. That’s 1 in 13 children in the U.S.

The Food Allergy and Research Education organization (FARE) also says 40 percent of kids with food allergies “have experienced a severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis” and about one in three of them will be bullied for their allergies.

But the good news is…

A California pharmaceutical company may be able to stop some of that.

Aimmune recently finished testing a peanut allergy treatment, one of the main perpetrators for allergic reactions, and it turned out to be pretty successful.

The study was conducted on 499 kids ages 4 to 17 years old.

“They were given either capsules of peanut flour or a dummy powder in gradually increasing amounts for six months, then continued on that final level for another six months,” according to USA Today.

“(About) 67 percent of kids who had its treatment were able to tolerate the equivalent of roughly two peanuts at the end of the study,” the article said.

According to a statement from Aimmune, the company plans to submit a license application to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year.

