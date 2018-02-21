USA Today

All the ways my kids and others' kids insult me... on a daily basis

I picked up my 5-year-old daughter from gymnastics the other week.

As I was waiting for her to put her shoes on, another little girl in her class looked up at me and said: “Are you her grandmother?

After I recovered, I told her, “No, I am her mommy.” To which she then replied: “Why aren’t you usually here? There’s always someone else picking her up and dropping her off.”

I don’t think this kid was trying to be mean. So I politely explained that I worked downtown, which means the babysitter does pick-up and drop-off.

Inwardly, I was cursing and shaking my head at the realization that I had been child-shamed twice in the span of 45 seconds. Once for looking old (apparently) and once for being an absentee parent.

But the exchange did make me realize: As parents, don’t we get insulted by our children on a weekly basis?

Not in a malicious way, but in that innocent, “Oh my God do you realize what you just asked me kid” way.

Here’s a round-up of a few of my favorite pint-sized insults to date.

On aging:

5-year-old Charlotte: “How old are you mommy?”

Me: “I’m 43.”

Charlotte: “Oh no! I don’t want you to DIEEEE!”

Umm…good to know.

On my lack of athletic abilities:

Me: “Sorry, Scott. That was a bad throw.”

7-year-old Scott after chasing down the baseball: “That’s OK, mommy. I wasn’t expecting much. My real practice will start when Daddy gets home.”

Ouch. Retreating to my corner now.

On my fabulous mom-bod:

Scott (then age 3): “I love hugging your belly. It’s so soft and squishy.”

Honestly, I just laughed. Or maybe cried. Or both.

On my “gourmet” cooking:

Me: “Here, I made Mac and Cheese for dinner. It’s got four different kinds of cheese! And bacon.”

Charlotte: “Did it come from the blue box?”

Me: “No, I made it! Isn’t it so good?”

Charlotte: “Next time, can we just have the Macaroni and Cheese from the blue box?”

Kraft 1. Mommy 0.

On my hairstyling ability:

Me: “Charlotte, do you want me to put your hair in a ponytail or a braid?”

Charlotte: “No, just down is fine. Unless Aunt Kristy can do it?”

(Aunt Kristy does have mad hairstyling skills.)

On me not being a morning person:

Scott: “Mommy, did you have your coffee this morning?”

Me: “Yes, and now we’re late and I can’t find my keys. Get in the car!!”

Scott: “Yeah, mommy. Take a breath, and maybe you should have ALL the coffee this morning.”

Touché kid.

What are your favorite kid-originated insults? Share in the comments!

