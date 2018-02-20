Sally Field is mom AND matchmaker to son with crush on Olympic skater Adam Rippon

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field went full on mom when she tried to hook up her son with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

Field’s son, Sam Greisman, tweeted a screen shot of an exchange between him and his mom. He captioned the conversation:

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush.”

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Fields didn’t stop there though. Nope. She later quote-tweeted Greisman’s post and then TAGGED Rippon so he would be sure to see it!

Greisman, 30, responded: “Yikes!”

Honestly maybe mom needed to get involved here because it’s not the first time Sam Greisman professed his affection for Rippon and things went nowhere.

Last week, the movie director and writer called the skater, the “sweetheart of the Olympic games.”

In another tweet, in jest we assume, he just came right out and said, “marry me Adam.”

Rippon, who helped team USA win a bronze medal in PyeongChang, hasn’t yet responded to either Greisman or Field — at least in any public way.

Rippon, 28, is the first openly gay U.S. winter Olympian along with freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy. You can catch him on NBC working as a correspondent for the remainder of the Olympics.

