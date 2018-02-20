People are petitioning for a 15-year-old Florida shooting victim to be buried with military honors

A 15-year-old Junior ROTC member was one of 17 victims from last week’s shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Peter Wang was shot in his uniform while holding a door open to help students escape the gunman, students from the high school told CNN.

Now, people are rightfully calling his actions “heroic,” and a petition is circulating on petition.gov for Wang to receive a “Full Honors Military Burial.”

The petition in-part reads:

“His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

As of Tuesday morning, the petition was a little more than halfway there, with nearly 60,000 signatures.

It needs 100,000 signatures by March 18, 2018 to get a response from the White House.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott responds, takes action

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Tuesday on Twitter that he directed the state’s National Guard to attend the funerals of Wang and two other Junior ROTC shooting victims.

I’ve directed the @FLGuard to honor the three fallen JROTC members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. @FLGuard members will be attending funeral services and paying respect to these JROTC members, their families and loved ones. https://t.co/0w8Lnuh5ro — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 20, 2018

Wang gets posthumously accepted to a military academy:

Later in the day, the West Point United States military academy tweeted out its posthumous acceptance of Wang into the class of 2025.

The tweet read:

“One of USMA’s priorities is to develop leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor & Country. Peter Wang’s actions on February 14 are an example of those principles & the academy honors his dream of being a West Point cadet with a 2025 letter of acceptance.”

One of USMA's priorities is to develop leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor & Country. Peter Wang's actions on February 14 are an example of those principles & the academy honors his dream of being a West Point cadet with a 2025 letter of acceptance pic.twitter.com/fycvJBhte8 — US Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) February 20, 2018

