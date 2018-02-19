People don't talk about periods. Girls deserve better than that

It turns out all those boxes of tampons and pads crowding Demetra out of her living room make her part of a national movement to lift the stigma from menstruation, a movement that seems to be going mainstream.

The idea is that periods are an equality issue, affecting everything from education and economics to career opportunities and public health.

Lawmakers in Arizona are even talking about it, albeit grudgingly. In the Legislature, they they have taken up two bills that deal with menstruation. One would exempt menstrual products from sales tax, and the other would provide free menstrual products to women in prison.

“Pads and tampons are not optional,” Demetra says. “It is only a luxury in the fact that it is a luxury for people who can’t afford them.”

In January, the bill to exempt menstrual products, diapers and baby formula from sales taxes squeezed by the House Ways and Means committee with a 5-4 vote. It will need the approval of the House Health Committee, too, before it gets to the floor. A similar bill last year made it through one committee before fizzling out.

The bill that would provide incarcerated women with an unlimited supply of menstrual hygiene products also was narrowly approved by the all-male House Military, Veterans and Regulatory Affairs Committee.

For now, female inmates receive 12 free pads each month. They have to ask if they want more, and an officer decides if they get them. They have to buy tampons, difficult when inmates make about 15 cents an hour.

Former inmates testified about the humiliation of begging for products and about bloodstained pants and bed sheets.

“I’m almost sorry I heard the bill,” Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence, the committee chairman, who voted against it, said at the time. “I didn’t expect to hear pads and tampons and the problems of periods.”

Demetra chuckles now. “You can’t have a conversation about pads and tampons and not talk about what they are for.”

But the bill is assigned to the Rules Committee, and chairman Rep. T.J. Shope doesn’t intend to hear it. On Tuesday, the Department of Corrections announced it would triple the number of pads inmates could receive.

It’s the kind of thing that can happen when we talk about it, Demetra says.

So she will keep talking about it.

Now Demetra is collecting products and bags to make 500 packs for three high schools in Buckeye. A Phoenix middle school has asked for some, too.

Girls have enough to worry about