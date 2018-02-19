Lucky Charms first new marshmallow in 10 years is a unicorn

I missed it, but apparently Lucky Charms said it was retiring its hourglass marshmallow a month or so ago.

I have no idea if that was a big deal. But General Mills’ latest cereal news is:

Lucky Charms now has a UNICORN marshmallow.

I have personally never understood the fascination with unicorns, but people are freaking out about it… like they are legit losing their chill over this addition to the their morning breakfast.

The “Magical Unicorn” marshmallow is largely white, but it has a pink and blue mane and yes, a pink and blu unicorn horn.

After scouring Lucky Charms’ social media accounts (yes, I actually get to do this for a living), I discovered that the cereal solicited “suggestions” for a new marshmallow about a week ago via an emoji-centric post on Twitter.

I am assuming, however, that was just a teaser and the company had already selected it’s unicorn-shaped addition.

If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018

According to an early-morning press release, the unicorn marshmallow is the first new marshmallow in 10 years and will be a permanent addition to the cereal.

“Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age,” said Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms said in the release.

DeWitt’s statement further suggests that kids were the driving force behind the shape and design.

“They (kids) spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

Enjoy your breakfast, y’all.

I KNEW my being a vegetarian wouldn’t last!#LuckyCharms https://t.co/zjfZVvFQde — Mark Wentz: America’s Favorite Liberal 🇺🇸 (@markwentz) February 19, 2018

Yeah…I think my girls will have a new favorite cereal now. #LuckyCharms #Unicorn — Jacob Young (@jyoungonline) February 19, 2018

