After backlash, Utah school changes rule that students must say 'yes' when asked to dance

A Utah elementary school faced some FIERCE scrutiny this week after reports surfaced that it prohibited students from saying ‘no’ when asked to dance.

According to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, mom Natalie Richard thought her daughter misunderstood the instructions. When she realized the rule was true, she took it up with the principal.

Lane Findlay with the Weber School District told Fox that Kanesville Elementary School’s annual Valentine’s Day dance is meant to “teach students how to be inclusive.”

I think we can all understand the positive intentions or reasoning for the rule. Kids can be cruel! I have no doubt some boys and girls left that dance each year heartbroken or embarrassed prior to the enforcement of this rule, which had apparently been in effect for awhile, without parents’ knowledge.

“There are many other ways to teach children how to be accepting than with a social dance … (This rule) sends a bad message to girls that girls have to say ‘yes’ (and) sends a bad message to boys that girls can’t say ‘no,'” Richard said.

She also made the point that rejection is a part of life. It’s tough, but it’s a lesson EVERYONE must learn.

Luckily for both male and female sixth graders from Kanesville, the school has since changed that rule, which CNN reported on Feb. 13.

