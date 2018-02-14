Sarah Michelle Gellar (and all of us) stunned to see 'Cruel Intentions' listed as a family movie

Two twisted, teen step-siblings hatch a bet to steal the pledged-until-marriage virginity of the daughter of their new prep school headmaster.

Yep. Sounds like family viewing to me!

A fan of actress Sarah Michelle Gellar sent her an Instagram photo showing the Rated R movie she starred in, “Cruel Intentions,” wedged in between “Despicable Me 3” and “My Little Pony” on Apple TV’s kids & family section.

Gellar, who plays a manipulative, self-absorbed schemer in the film, seemed amused and surprised. She reposted the Instagram post with the caption:

“It appears @appletv and I have different ideas on kids viewing. I guess you could say it’s educational…right?!?”

The 1999 film also starred Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, Christine Baranski and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Talk about a throwback to the ’90s on that cast!

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Shaun White at the Olympics: He represents hope for all parents of a child battling a heart condition

‘Black Panther’ and 9 more Disney movies we can’t wait to see in 2018

Patton Oswalt shares favorite wedding moment and it’s heart-melting

Kristen Bell shares how hubby Dax Shepard ‘nursed’ her mastitis away. Literally.