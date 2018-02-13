Parents of kids with food allergies are not OK with the 'Peter Rabbit' movie

Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in jsonline.com. It has been edited for All the Moms. Additional social media reactions have been included.

The new kids’ movie, “Peter Rabbit,” has come under fire after its release on Feb. 9, not because the silly movie based on Beatrix Potter’s classic stories doesn’t seem much like the source material, but because it’s being accused of taking food allergies too lightly.

There’s a scene in the movie in which Peter and his bunny pals pelt blackberries at Mr. McGregor, who has a severe blackberry allergy that is severe enough to require him to administer his EpiPen.

Following the movie’s release, the organization Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook Page. Soon thereafter, the Twitter hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit started picking up steam, prompting Sony Pictures to apologize for making light of food allergies.

People on Twitter were quick to voice their opinions, with a strong mix of feelings.

@SonyPictures What a disgrace – teaching children it's okay to bully and harass others with food allergies. You obviously have no staff with children who could DIE from food allergies. #attemptedmurder #foodallergies #boycottpeterrabbit — Allison Wells (@OrangeAlli) February 10, 2018

As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit — hydrogirl71 (@hydrogirl71) February 10, 2018

Someone I love has a food allergy. it’s not fun, it’s terrifying especially when they are children. @SonyPictures makes a kids movie and a character is attacked with food he is allergic to and causes anaphylaxis #boycottpeterrabbit #BoycottPeterRabbitMovie — chely (@chelybelly02) February 11, 2018

@CommonSense please update your Peter Rabbit listing to warn parents of kids with food allergies about the violent food allergy bullying scene. Pure and unnecessary violence. #BoycottPeterRabbit — Karen Costa (@karenraycosta) February 10, 2018

Imagine being so certain you’ve enough work, money, food, clothing, shelter that you can waste emotional energy on #boycottpeterrabbit — Rachel (@racybearhold) February 12, 2018

Just read this drivel today, #boycottpeterrabbit people getting offended over kids films. I remember violent cartoons as a child and I don’t recall brutally killing anyone growing up. Have some faith in your kids, breathe, and remember its just a stupid film about talking rabbits — Nick Fitzpatrick (@nicknogger) February 11, 2018

Wtf is the world coming to let's ban movies completely just in case if you want to get indignant about something pick a war or social injustice etc but please leave the poor rabbit alone snowflakes #boycottpeterrabbit — Gareth Humphreys (@LordGJH) February 11, 2018

I’m already seen as a ‘helicopter mom…’

The outcry over the scene has me, the mother of a child with severe food allergies, feeling conflicted.

On the one hand, I’m hesitant to jump on the bandwagon. I’ve been advocating on behalf of food allergy awareness for the past decade, ever since my daughter’s first allergic reaction landed us in the emergency room.

Part of that advocacy is extremely heightened vigilance in the form of questioning ingredients at every family party, class party and birthday party we attend.

Because of the need to question everything all the time, I’m already seen as somewhat of a helicopter mom. I just don’t like also being seen as a mom who can’t take a joke.

On the other hand, I hate that people don’t take food allergies seriously enough. Too many people don’t think they’re real, or think parents exaggerate their severity. And movies that treat allergic reactions as a punch line just contribute to that problem.

Milwaukee mom Karen Kovochich, whose son is allergic to tree nuts, agrees.

She notes that people already don’t seem to understand food allergies.

“People have to acknowledge that this is a real thing,” Kovochich said. “We’re not making this up.”

Joking about food allergies is insensitive

In addition to the lack of appreciation of the severity of food allergies, joking about the subject can also be seen as insensitive, both to parents who have to deal with the fear of their children having an allergic reaction and to the children themselves.

“Nowadays, when allergies are so prevalent, to make a joke of that is extremely insensitive,” Kovochich said.

“How scary is that for someone like my child, who has had an allergic reaction and is scared of having one in the future, to have to watch that when he thinks he’s going to a movie to be entertained?”

My husband, Jonathan, had the same thought. He points out that a joke about food allergies is a joke about, not necessarily a disease, but a health condition.

He asks, “Would making a joke about cancer be funny?”

My final conclusion is that it seems to many of us in the food allergy community that Sony Pictures was correct in its apology that the “Peter Rabbit” scene doesn’t take allergies seriously.

“Food allergies are very serious,” my daughter Alex reiterates. “People might not realize how serious they can be. People won’t take them seriously if these jokes continue to happen.”

